Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this Brief Report is to synthesize the current evidence base examining moderators of psychosocial intervention response for children and adolescents with conduct problems (CP). We also provide directions for future research.



METHOD: We focused on four categories of psychosocial interventions for the prevention and/or treatment of CP: (1) parent management training (PMT) for children, (2) other family-based interventions for adolescents, (3) youth skills training, and (4) multicomponent interventions (i.e., family-based intervention plus skills training). Emphasis is placed on findings from meta-analyses.



RESULTS: Moderation analyses have occurred more frequently for PMT than for other types of interventions. Variables for which there was consistent evidence for positive moderation included higher initial severity of CP, father engagement, higher maternal depressive symptoms, individual administration (vs. group), and treatment/targeted prevention approaches (vs. universal prevention). Variables where there was evidence for no moderation (demonstrating generalizability) included child diagnostic status and family risk in PMT, and diagnostic status and intervention setting for skills training. However, for some variables, evidence of moderation was dependent on intervention type.



CONCLUSIONS: Future research should examine multiple moderators in combination; incorporate innovative techniques such as integrative data analyses, individual participant data, and class-based modeling, which may identify moderator effects that are undetected by more traditional variable-oriented moderation analyses; and conduct moderated mediation models for informing developmental theory on the interplay of risk and protective factors.

Language: en