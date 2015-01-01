Abstract

Children frequently present to an Emergency Department (ED) following concussion and headache is the most commonly associated symptom. Recent guidelines emphasize the importance of analgesia for post-concussion headache (PCH), yet evidence to inform treatment is lacking. We sought to characterize abortive therapies used to treat refractory PCH in the pediatric ED and factors associated with treatment. A scenario-based survey was distributed to ED physicians at all 15 Canadian tertiary pediatric centers. Participants were asked questions regarding ED treatment of acute (48-hours) and persistent (1-month) PCH refractory to appropriate doses of acetaminophen/ibuprofen. Logistic regression was used to assess factors associated with treatment. Response rate was 63% (137/219). Nearly all physicians (128/137, 93%) endorsed treatment in the ED for acute PCH of severe intensity, with most selecting intravenous treatments (116/137, 84.7%). Treatments were similar for acute and persistent PCH. The most common treatments were metoclopramide (72%), normal saline (47%) and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDS; 35%). Second-line ED treatments were more variable. For acute PCH of moderate intensity, overall treatment was lower (102/137, 74%; p<0.0001) and NSAIDS (48%) were most frequently selected. In multivariable regression analyses, no physician- or ED-level factor was associated with receiving treatment, or treatment using metoclopramide specifically. Treatment for refractory PCH in the pediatric ED is highly variable. Importantly, patients with severe PCH are most likely to receive intravenous therapies, often with metoclopramide, despite a paucity of evidence supporting these choices. Further research is urgently needed to establish the comparative effectiveness of pharmacotherapeutic treatments for children with refractory PCH.

