Hughey SM, Wende ME, Stowe EW, Kaczynski AT, Schipperijn J, Hipp JA. J. Phys. Act. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)
BACKGROUND: Neighborhood parks are recognized as important spaces for facilitating physical activity (PA); however, it remains unclear how the frequency of park use is associated with PA. The purpose of this study was to examine associations between minutes of moderate to vigorous PA and multiple park use indicators: (1) use of a neighborhood park, (2) unique number of neighborhood parks used, and (3) frequency of neighborhood park use.
Language: en
recreation; built environment; community; green space; neighborhood