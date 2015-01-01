SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Corallo F, Anselmo A, Palmeri R, Di Cara M, Formica C, De Salvo S, Todaro A, Rifici C, Marino S, Bramanti P, Lo Buono V. Medicine (Baltimore) 2021; 100(13): e24648.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/MD.0000000000024648

unavailable

BACKGROUND: higher level of aggression and antisocial behavior are frequent following head trauma, due to specific brain alterations. Many tests are used to assess this aspect. A descriptive review was conducted on the main tests used to detect the appearance of aggressive dimensions following traumatic brain injury. REVIEW SUMMARY: we searched on PubMed and Web of Science databases and screening references of included studies and review articles for additional citations. From initial 723 publications, only 7 met our search criteria.

FINDINGS showed that various psychometric tools are used to assess aggressiveness and its subdomains, following head trauma.

CONCLUSIONS: further investigation are necessary to clarify whether these tools ensure a reliable diagnosis in order to make an early intervention and reduce violent behavior and its development.


