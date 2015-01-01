Abstract

BACKGROUND: higher level of aggression and antisocial behavior are frequent following head trauma, due to specific brain alterations. Many tests are used to assess this aspect. A descriptive review was conducted on the main tests used to detect the appearance of aggressive dimensions following traumatic brain injury. REVIEW SUMMARY: we searched on PubMed and Web of Science databases and screening references of included studies and review articles for additional citations. From initial 723 publications, only 7 met our search criteria.



FINDINGS showed that various psychometric tools are used to assess aggressiveness and its subdomains, following head trauma.



CONCLUSIONS: further investigation are necessary to clarify whether these tools ensure a reliable diagnosis in order to make an early intervention and reduce violent behavior and its development.

