Corallo F, Anselmo A, Palmeri R, Di Cara M, Formica C, De Salvo S, Todaro A, Rifici C, Marino S, Bramanti P, Lo Buono V. Medicine (Baltimore) 2021; 100(13): e24648.
BACKGROUND: higher level of aggression and antisocial behavior are frequent following head trauma, due to specific brain alterations. Many tests are used to assess this aspect. A descriptive review was conducted on the main tests used to detect the appearance of aggressive dimensions following traumatic brain injury. REVIEW SUMMARY: we searched on PubMed and Web of Science databases and screening references of included studies and review articles for additional citations. From initial 723 publications, only 7 met our search criteria.
