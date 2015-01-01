SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adhikari TR, Dorji T. SAGE Open Med. Case Rep. 2021; 9: e2050313X211000869.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2050313X211000869

PMID

33786189

Abstract

Factitious disorders and Munchausen syndromes present with history and physical symptoms to all specialties, and they are often extensively evaluated. Diagnosis of Munchausen syndrome is a challenge and patients often do not receive the correct diagnosis and appropriate care especially in settings where access to mental health professionals is difficult. We present a case of recurrent bleed from the right ear, bilateral profound hearing loss and jerky movement of limbs that was extensively evaluated and followed up for 4 years until a diagnosis of Munchausen syndrome was reached. This case reports the risk of harm to the patient and wastage of healthcare resources unless physicians begin to actively evaluate for factitious disorders.


Language: en

Keywords

self-injury; Factitious disorder; health behaviour; psychosocial factor

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print