Abstract

Factitious disorders and Munchausen syndromes present with history and physical symptoms to all specialties, and they are often extensively evaluated. Diagnosis of Munchausen syndrome is a challenge and patients often do not receive the correct diagnosis and appropriate care especially in settings where access to mental health professionals is difficult. We present a case of recurrent bleed from the right ear, bilateral profound hearing loss and jerky movement of limbs that was extensively evaluated and followed up for 4 years until a diagnosis of Munchausen syndrome was reached. This case reports the risk of harm to the patient and wastage of healthcare resources unless physicians begin to actively evaluate for factitious disorders.

