|
Citation
|
Gaylor L, Junge M. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Modern vehicles generally use steel fabricated or alloy blended rims. The manufacturing process and atomic structure of the rim both yield different responses under destructive loading. The aim of this research was to investigate to what extend the type of vehicle rim may influence occupant injury risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
head injury; alloy rims; motor vehicle collision; Steel rims; thoracic injury