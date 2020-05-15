|
Citation
|
Carlin GL, Baumgartner JS, Moftakhar T, König D, Negrin LL. Wien. Klin. Wochenschr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In response to the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic the Austrian government issued a lockdown from 16 March to 15 May 2020. As periods of economic and emotional burden have proven to detrimentally affect people's psychological health, healthcare officials warned that the strict measures could have a serious impact on psychological health, leading to an increase in suicide attempts. Thus, the objective was to provide evidence for this assumption.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide prevention; Polytrauma; COVID-19 pandemic; Coronavirus lockdown; Suicide attempts during lockdown