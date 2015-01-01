Abstract

Suicidal ideation and behaviour (SIB) in the perinatal period is prevalent in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Past work has been limited by reliance on self-rated scales, and there are few data on SIB severity in such settings. We collected cross-sectional data on SIB using a clinician-administered scale and explored risk factors associated with the presence of SIB and SIB severity. Data were collected from the Drakenstein Child Health Study cohort antenatally and at 6 months postpartum. SIB was measured using the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview, and potential sociodemographic, psychosocial, and psychiatric risk factors were assessed. Multivariable analysis determined cross-sectional risk factors. Multinomial regressions determined predictors of SIB risk categories. Among 748 women, the antenatal SIB prevalence was 19.9% and postpartum 22.6%. SIB was associated with younger age (antepartum), PTSD (postpartum), and depression (ante- and postpartum). Depression and PTSD predicted belonging to the high-risk SIB group. The medium-risk group was more likely to have depression, alcohol use during pregnancy, and substance abuse. Depression, PTSD, food insecurity, recent intimate partner violence (IPV), and childhood trauma were associated with the low-risk group versus the no-risk group. Screening is needed for perinatal SIB. Associations of perinatal SIB with younger age and major depression are consistent with previous work. The association with PTSD is novel, and underscores the importance of assessment of trauma exposure and outcomes in this population. Different risk categories of SIB may have different causal pathways and require different interventions.

Language: en