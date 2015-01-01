|
Suzuki K, Nagai S, Iwai K, Furukawa T, Takemura M. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2021; 7(1): e000949.
(Copyright © 2021, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
33791104
OBJECTIVES: Tacklers need to decide where to place their head based on the evasive manoeuvres of the ball-carrier and positional relationship with the ball-carrier before tackle. Therefore, it is difficult for tacklers to improve incorrect head placement at the moment of contact. Moreover, the characteristics prior to tackle have a relationship with the tackler's head placement. However, how situations lead to incorrect head placement remains unknown. The aim of this study was to identify pre-contact situations that lead to incorrect head placement by using decision tree analysis.
university; concussion; rugby; sporting injuries