den Hollander S, Lambert M, Jones B, Hendricks S. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2021; 7(1): e001011.
PMID
33791105
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Effective tackle technique is associated with reduced injury risks and improved performance in contact. Injury prevention programmes aim to provide players with knowledge of effective technique. However, little is known of the impact of this knowledge on a player's technique in the tackle. This study aimed to determine the association between knowledge of proper tackle technique and tackle technique proficiency in training.
Keywords
injury; rugby; performance