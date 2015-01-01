SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Champagne AA, Coverdale NS, Ross A, Murray C, Vallee I, Cook DJ. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2021.1906951

BACKGROUND: Soldiers are exposed to significant repetitive head trauma, which may disrupt functional and structural brain connectivity patterns.

PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: Integrate resting-state functional MRI (rs-fMRI) and diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) to characterize changes in connectivity biomarkers within Canadian Special Operations Forces (CANSOF), hypothesizing that alterations in architectural organization of cortical hubs may follow chronic repetitive head trauma.

METHODS: Fifteen CANSOFs with a history of chronic exposure to sub-concussive head trauma and concussive injuries (1.9 ± 2.0 concussions (range: [0-6])), as well as an equal age-matched cohort of controls (CTLs) were recruited. BOLD-based rs-fMRI was combined with DTI to reconstruct functional and structural networks using independent component analyses and probabilistic tractography. Connectivity markers were computed based on the distance between functional seeds to assess for possible differences in injury susceptibility of short- and long-range connections.

RESULTS/DISCUSSION: Significant hyper- and hypo-connectivity differences in cortical connections were observed suggesting that chronic head trauma may predispose soldiers to changes in the functional organization of brain networks. Significant structural alterations in axonal fibers directly connecting disrupted functional nodes were specific to hyper-connected long-range connections, suggesting a potential relationship between axonal injury and increases in neural recruitment following repetitive head trauma from high-exposure military duties.


head injuries; DTI; Military personnel; network connectivity; resting-state fMRI; sub-concussive trauma

