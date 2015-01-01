Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among young people aged 15 to 29 years of age. Ideation or suicidal thoughts , which precedes suicide is sometimes normalized and excused thereby missing avertable deaths within a given context. Understanding suicide ideation and the associated social correlates within contexts can provide cues on how to mitigate suicide. This paper examines the potential social factors that are shaping suicidal ideation among young people in two universities in Nigeria. Based on a mixed-method design, a survey was conducted among a proportionate sample of 500 young people (18-25years that are undergraduates). Four Focus Group Discussion sessions were also held among the same group and six semi-structured interviews with social workers at both universities. Quantitative evidence associated irregular financial support (OR = 0.60; p < 0.05) and broken intimate relationship (OR = 1.57; P < 0.05) with suicide ideation.



FINDINGS from the qualitative component also considered undergraduates that have academic challenges, engage in substance abuse, and have parents with marital problems to be prone to suicidal ideation. Suicidal ideation among these young people is embedded in their network of relationships, which can be mitigated when the quality of support systems is responsive and adequately accessed.

