Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health equity is directly associated with the proper distribution of resources, the existence of infrastructures, and the balanced physical environment. The present study aimed to survey the indexes of health equity in the physical environment and infrastructures of Kermanshah province based on the national indexes.



RESULTS: The results revealed that access to transportation, health centers, solid waste management, and green and sports per capita had the least distance from the negative ideal whereas the noise pollution index had the greatest distance. However, house hygiene and air pollution indexes were within the negative and positive ideal ranges.



CONCLUSIONS: The health equity indexes were not distributed equitably across counties and geographical regions of Kermanshah province.

Language: en