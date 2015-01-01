Abstract

Loudness dependence of auditory evoked potentials (LDAEP) has been proposed as a biological marker of central serotonergic activity related to suicides. This study's objective was to analyze the difference in LDAEP between depressed patients with suicide attempts (SA) and suicidal ideation (SI). It included 130 participants (45 depressed patients with SA, 49 depressed patients with SI, and 36 healthy controls) aged > 18 years who exhibited LDAEP during electroencephalography. Psychological characteristics and event-related potentials of the three groups were compared. There was no significant difference in LDAEP between major depressive disorder (MDD) patients with SA and SI (p = 0.59). MDD patients with SI, who attempted suicide had significantly lower LDAEP than healthy controls (p = 0.01 and p = 0.01, respectively). However, the significance disappeared when psychological characteristics were controlled. Our results suggest that LDAEP might not be possible biomarkers for suicidal behaviors in patients with MDD. Further studies to assess the biological basis of suicide and identify the underlying dimensions that mediate the relationship between the biological basis and suicidal behaviors will be needed.

