Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of the study is to present results of a depression and suicide screening and treatment referral program for physicians at an academic medical center.



METHODS: An anonymous web-based screening questionnaire was sent to all physicians at a large academic center. Responses were classified as indicating either high, moderate, or low risk for depression and suicide. Physicians at high and moderate risk were contacted by a counselor through a messaging system. The counselor's message contained information on risk level and an invitation to meet in person. High-risk respondents who did not reply to the message or declined to meet received mental health resources. Respondents who met with the counselor were offered individualized treatment referrals and to participate in a 1-year follow-up of self-reports every 3 months.



RESULTS: The questionnaire was sent to approximately 1800 residents, fellows, and faculty from February 2013 through March 2019. A total of 639 questionnaires were received, 100 were excluded for various reasons, and 539 were used to conduct analyses (14.4% response rate). The majority of respondents were classified at moderate (333 [62%]) or high (193 [36%]) risk for depression or suicide. Eighty-three respondents were referred for mental health care, and 14 provided data for the follow-up study.



CONCLUSIONS: Results of screening physicians for depression and suicide at one academic medical center highlight the challenges of engaging most of them in this activity and the satisfaction of the minority who successfully engaged in a treatment referral program.

