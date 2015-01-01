Abstract

Quarantine, loss of routine and social support can negatively impact mothers who have just given birth and their babies, generating concerns and reactions of intense fear. Following the COVID-19 emergency, we described a structured program for screening and treatment of perinatal depression and anxiety as a medium for constant monitoring of perinatal risk factors and early screening, which can also be implemented in emergencies with remote intervention methods, to offer women an appropriate, timely and effective treatment. In this scenario, it is desirable that the monitoring of the psychological well-being of women in postpartum is maintained over time, with the participation of all the professional figures with whom the woman comes into contact, to intercept any forms of psychological distress related to the epidemic and that could occur even after some time.

