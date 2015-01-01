|
Citation
|
Pelgrims I, Devleesschauwer B, Guyot M, Keune H, Nawrot TS, Remmen R, Saenen ND, Trabelsi S, Thomas I, Aerts R, De Clercq EM. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e635.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental health disorders appear as a growing problem in urban areas. While common mental health disorders are generally linked to demographic and socioeconomic factors, little is known about the interaction with the urban environment. With growing urbanization, more and more people are exposed to environmental stressors potentially contributing to increased stress and impairing mental health. It is therefore important to identify features of the urban environment that affect the mental health of city dwellers. The aim of this study was to define associations of combined long-term exposure to air pollution, noise, surrounding green at different scales, and building morphology with several dimensions of mental health in Brussels.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Air pollution; Noise; Mental health; Building morphology; Environmental epidemiology; Green space