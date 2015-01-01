|
Citation
|
Canseco JA, Franks RR, Karamian BA, Divi SN, Reyes AA, Mao JZ, Al Saiegh F, Donnally CJ, Schroeder GD, Harrop JS, Pepe MD, Vaccaro AR. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this review is to provide a summary of the epidemiology, clinical presentation, pathophysiology, and treatment of traumatic brain injury in collision athletes, particularly those participating in American football. DATA SOURCES: A literature search was conducted using the PubMed/MEDLINE and Google Scholar databases for publications between 1990 and 2019. The following search phrases were used: "concussion," "professional athletes," "collision athletes," "mild traumatic brain injury," "severe traumatic brain injury," "management of concussion," "management of severe traumatic brain injury," and "chronic traumatic encephalopathy." Publications that did not present epidemiology, clinical presentation, pathophysiology, radiological evaluation, or management were omitted. Classic articles as per senior author recommendations were retrieved through reference review.
Language: en