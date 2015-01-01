SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lallani SB, Adams D, Doan H, Trieu E, Doan N. Cureus 2021; 13(2): e13582.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.13582

33796425

Olfactory groove meningiomas are slow-growing tumors that manifest with headaches, changes in vision, and personality changes. The anatomic location of these tumors makes psychiatric disturbances more common early in the stage of tumors than focal neurological deficits. The case study here describes a unique instance of an undiagnosed giant olfactory groove meningioma in a young mother who was charged with a felony of aggravated child abuse for the death of her toddler daughter. The patient underwent gross tumor resection and radiation therapy, which halted the visual decline, resolved the frontal headaches, and the patient showed improved mood. In this patient, the insidious onset of personality changes without obvious focal neurologic deficits until late as well as a history of depression likely contributed to the delayed diagnosis. Failure to notice these initial behavioral manifestations in these patients allows for further psychiatric and cognitive decline, which can result in devastating social consequences.


Language: en

psychology; meningioma; neurosurgery

