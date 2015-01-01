|
Citation
|
Ngwino Sengesho D, Niyonsenga J, Muhayisa A, Mutabaruka J. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2021; 12(1): e1872220.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33796231
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is an abundance of evidence suggesting that interpersonal violence commonly co-occurs with mental disorders and substance abuse. Interpersonal violence is one of the most well-documented and salient factors of mental disorders and substance abuse; however, there are no studies investigating the moderating role of interpersonal violence in post-conflict Rwanda.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental disorders; Substance abuse; interpersonal violence; moderation