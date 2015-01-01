Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We investigated whether an in-hospital intervention consisting of fall risk screening and tailored advice could prompt patients to take preventive action.



METHOD: Patients (≥70) attending the emergency department and nephrology outpatient clinic in a Dutch hospital were screened. Patients at high risk received tailored advice based on their individual risk factors. Three months after screening, preventive steps taken by patients were surveyed.



RESULTS: Two hundred sixteen patients were screened. Of the 83 patients completing a 3-month follow-up, 51.8% took action; among patients who received tailored advice (n = 20), 70% took action. Patients most often adhered to advice on improving muscle strength and undergoing vision checkups (20%). Tailored advice and a reported low quality of life were associated with consulting a health care provider.



DISCUSSION: Patients at risk in these settings are inclined to take action after screening. However, they do not always adhere to the tailored prevention advice.

