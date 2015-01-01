SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barmentloo LM, Erasmus V, Olij BF, Haagsma JA, Mackenbach JP, Oudshoorn C, Schuit SCE, van der Velde N, Polinder S. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/07334648211004037

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: We investigated whether an in-hospital intervention consisting of fall risk screening and tailored advice could prompt patients to take preventive action.

METHOD: Patients (≥70) attending the emergency department and nephrology outpatient clinic in a Dutch hospital were screened. Patients at high risk received tailored advice based on their individual risk factors. Three months after screening, preventive steps taken by patients were surveyed.

RESULTS: Two hundred sixteen patients were screened. Of the 83 patients completing a 3-month follow-up, 51.8% took action; among patients who received tailored advice (n = 20), 70% took action. Patients most often adhered to advice on improving muscle strength and undergoing vision checkups (20%). Tailored advice and a reported low quality of life were associated with consulting a health care provider.

DISCUSSION: Patients at risk in these settings are inclined to take action after screening. However, they do not always adhere to the tailored prevention advice.


aged; hospitals; diagnosis; accidental falls; prevention and control

