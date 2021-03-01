|
Nelson S, Beveridge JK, Mychasiuk R, Noel M. J. Pain 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The aims of this longitudinal study were to 1) identify categories of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) (i.e., neglect, abuse, household dysfunction in childhood) that increase risk for internalizing mental health problems, pain-related impairment, and poorer quality of life and 2) examine the moderating role of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) in these associations, in a clinical sample of youth with chronic pain. At two timepoints, youth (N=155; aged 10-18 years) completed measures of exposure to ACEs, PTSS, depressive and anxiety symptoms, pain intensity, pain interference, and quality of life. Multivariate analyses of variance, linear mixed modeling, and moderation analyses were conducted.
posttraumatic stress; depression; anxiety; Adverse childhood experiences; pediatric pain