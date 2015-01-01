Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This review aims to explore, characterize, and map the literature on interventions implemented to change emergency department clinicians' behavior related to suicide prevention using the Behavior Change Wheel as a guiding theoretical framework.



INTRODUCTION: An emergency department is a critical place for suicide prevention, yet, many patients who present with suicide-related thoughts and behaviors are discharged without proper assessment or appropriate treatment. Supporting clinicians (who provide direct clinical care, including nurses, physicians, and allied health professionals) to make the desired behavior change following evidence-based suicide prevention care is an essential step toward improving patient outcomes. However, reviews to date have yet to take a theoretical approach to investigate interventions implemented to change clinicians' behavior. INCLUSION CRITERIA: This review will consider literature that includes interventions that target emergency department clinicians' behavior related to suicide prevention. Behavior change refers to observable practice changes as well as proxy measures of behavior change, including knowledge and attitudes. There are many ways in which an intervention can change clinicians' behavior (eg, education, altering service delivery). This review will include a wide range of interventions that target behavior change regardless of the type, but will exclude interventions that exclusively target patients.



METHODS: Multiple databases will be searched: PubMed, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and Embase. We will also include gray literature, including Google search, ProQuest Dissertations and Theses Global, and Scopus conference papers. Full texts of included studies will be reviewed, critically appraised, and extracted. Extracted data will be coded to identify intervention functions using the Behavior Change Wheel.



FINDINGS will be summarized in tables accompanied by narrative reports.

Language: en