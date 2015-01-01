Abstract

To illustrate the main characteristics of the request for and choice of support by a population accessing a dedicated service for people bereaved through suicide.The participants were divided first according to their reason for requesting support and based on their choice of intervention, which were "caring" services (improve knowledge about suicide prevention, postvention and grief support) and "curing" services (psychotherapy, chat groups, and meditation retreats).The study was based on 539 participants, chiefly middle-aged women. Most had lost kin and the time since suicide ranged from 1day to 45 years. The main reasons for contacting the service were: seeking help for symptoms (42%), connecting with other suicide survivors (19%); 15% reported not knowing what to ask for. Among the participants, 30% participated in the "curing" interventions; they were slightly older and had more grief symptoms, some above the threshold for complicated grief. These participants had more often survived a child or partner and more frequently sought contact with other survivors or were more likely to be seeking help for symptoms.The presence on the web of a project specialized in the care of suicide survivors can provide a resource bringing them closer to curing their emotional pain.



