Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to model the relationship between risk factors of postpartum depression and quality of life in Iranian women.



METHODS: In this study, 306 women were included as a sample. The study tools of the Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Inventory included items such as socioeconomic characteristics, recent pregnancy history and outcome, and Quality of Life Questionnaire (SF-12). SPSS software was used for data analysis and a significance value of 0.05 was considered.



RESULTS: Most participants were homemakers with no instances of abortion, no stillbirth, no history of depression, no preterm delivery, no difficulties during pregnancy, no difficulties during delivery, no unplanned pregnancy, no smoking during pregnancy, had family support during pregnancy and after delivery, type of delivery was cesarean, had a healthy baby and satisfaction with neonatal sex, and never or rarely experienced partner violence. Their mean age, years of education, living arrangements, and breastfeeding of participants respectively were 29.73±5.42, 14.64±1.96, 1.09±0.53, and 5.61±2.98. The prevalence of postpartum depression was 5.6%. According to the path analysis, living arrangements with β=0.73 had the most direct effect and occupation with β=0.69 had the most indirect effect on postpartum depression.



CONCLUSIONS: According to the path analysis model, postpartum depression is affected by many factors such as age, years of education, occupation, living arrangements, and quality of life.

