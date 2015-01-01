|
Katayama A, Hase A, Miyatake N. Medicina (Lithuania) 2021; 57(3).
(Copyright © 2021, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
Background and Objectives: Both disaster prevention and health promotion have become public health challenges in Japan. Maintaining physical fitness from the perspective of disaster prevention and maintaining physical fitness from the perspective of health are basically covering similar issues, they are seen as different from one another because of differences in administrative jurisdiction in Japan. In the case of disaster prevention education, physical fitness is not mentioned. In and outside Japan, partial integration of disaster prevention education and health education is required. This study compares and examines the effects of disaster prevention education and traditional exercise education, as well as exercise practice. A randomized controlled trial alongside an evacuation behavior model during the event of a disaster were used in this research.
Language: en
physical activity; self-efficacy; physical fitness; disaster prevention education; model course of disaster evacuation