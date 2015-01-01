Abstract

Background and Objectives: Both disaster prevention and health promotion have become public health challenges in Japan. Maintaining physical fitness from the perspective of disaster prevention and maintaining physical fitness from the perspective of health are basically covering similar issues, they are seen as different from one another because of differences in administrative jurisdiction in Japan. In the case of disaster prevention education, physical fitness is not mentioned. In and outside Japan, partial integration of disaster prevention education and health education is required. This study compares and examines the effects of disaster prevention education and traditional exercise education, as well as exercise practice. A randomized controlled trial alongside an evacuation behavior model during the event of a disaster were used in this research.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 97 community-dwelling participants were randomly allocated to two groups, a disaster prevention education group (Group D) and a traditional exercise education group (Group E). Group D received disaster prevention education with weekly exercise. Group E received traditional exercise education with weekly exercise. After ten weeks of intervention, the total evacuation time of the disaster evacuation model course, physical fitness, self-efficacy (General Self-Efficacy Scale: GSES), and health-related quality of life (QOL) were compared between the two groups.



RESULTS: No differences were observed between the two groups regarding the changes in the parameters of total evacuation time, physical fitness, and health-related QOL. However, the changes in GSES scores were significantly higher in Group D (1.4 ± 3.9) than in Group E (-1.1 ± 7.5).



CONCLUSIONS: Disaster prevention education with weekly exercise significantly increased participants' self-efficacy compared to traditional exercise education. The combination of disaster prevention education and exercise practice may have a positive effect not only on disaster prevention behavior but also on self-efficacy in health promotion. Disaster prevention education does not directly influence health promotion, but it may be a very effective method for indirectly promoting health.

