Abstract

We propose herein a theoretical model describing the effect of fatal ethanol poisoning on the equilibria between cell membranes and the surrounding ions. Using this model, we determined the parameters characterizing the interaction between the electrolyte solution's ions and the functional groups on the blood cells' surface. Via the application of mathematical equations, we calculated the total surface concentrations of the acidic and basic groups, c(A) and c(B), and their association constants with solution ions, K(AH) and K(BOH). Using the determined parameters and mathematical equations' values, we calculated the theoretical surface charge density values. We verified the proposed model by comparing these values with experimental data, which were selected based on measurements of the electrophoretic mobility of erythrocyte and thrombocyte membranes. Compatibility of the experimental and theoretical surface charge density values was observed in the range of pH 2-8, while deviations were observed at higher pH values.

