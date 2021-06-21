Abstract

Vanishing point (VP) provides extremely useful information related to roads in driving scenes for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Existing VP detection methods for driving scenes still have not achieved sufficiently high accuracy and robustness to apply for real-world driving scenes. This paper proposes a robust motion-based road VP detection method to compensate for the deficiencies. For such purposes, three main processing steps often used in the existing road VP detection methods are carefully examined. Based on the analysis, stable motion detection, stationary point-based motion vector selection, and angle-based RANSAC (RANdom SAmple Consensus) voting are proposed. A ground-truth driving dataset including various objects and illuminations is used to verify the robustness and real-time capability of the proposed method. The experimental results show that the proposed method outperforms the existing motion-based and edge-based road VP detection methods for various illumination conditioned driving scenes.

