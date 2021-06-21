SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Porębski J, Kogut K. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(6).

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s21062177

unavailable

The quality of environmental perception is crucial for automated vehicle capabilities. In order to ensure the required accuracy, the occupancy grid mapping algorithm is often utilised to fuse data from multiple sensors. This paper focuses on the radar-based occupancy grid for highway applications and describes how to measure effectively the quality of the occupancy map. The evaluation was performed using the novel grid pole-like object analysis method. The proposed assessment is versatile and can be applied without detailed ground truth information. The evaluation was tested with a simulation and real vehicle experiments on the highway.


evaluation; perception; automotive; fusion; occupancy grid

