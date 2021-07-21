Abstract

Weather change such as raining is a crucial factor to cause traffic congestion, especially in metropolises with the limited sewer system infrastructures. Identifying the roads which are sensitive to weather changes, defined as weather-sensitive roads (WSR), can facilitate the infrastructure development. In the literature, little research focused on studying weather factors of developing countries that might have deficient infrastructures. In this research, to fill the gap, the real-world data associating with Jakarta, Indonesia, was studied to identify WSR based on smartphone sensor data, real-time weather information, and road characteristics datasets. A spatial-temporal congestion speed matrix (STC) was proposed to illustrate traffic speed changes over time. Under the proposed STC, a sequential clustering and classification framework was applied to identify the WSR in terms of traffic speed. In this work, the causes of WSR were evaluated based on the variables' importance of the classification method. The experimental results show that the proposed method can cluster the roads according to the pattern changes in the traffic speed caused by weather change. Based on the results, we found that the distances to shopping malls, mosques, schools, and the roads' altitude, length, width, and the number of lanes are highly correlated to WSR in Jakarta.

