Abstract

In this paper, we propose a multi-zone service control scheme to maximize the performance of each service zone when a large number of cellular service zones and Device-to-Device (D2D) service zones are composed into the 5G cellular network. This paper also improves performance of service zone by dividing traffic into real-time traffic and non-real-time traffic in order to minimize traffic interference. Real-time traffic and non-real-time traffic have a significant impact on communication performance. We propose a new self-detection traffic interference control technique to improve the Quality of Service (QoS) and throughput of D2D and Cellular-to-Device (C2D) communication in a cellular network, Self-detecting Traffic Interference Control Scheme (STICS). The proposed STICS mechanism distinguishes between short-term traffic congestion process and long-term traffic congestion process according to traffic characteristics to detect and control traffic. When the proposed scheme is applied to the 5G-based cellular network environment, it is expected that the traffic type will be efficiently classified by self-detecting the traffic according to the flow. Such classified traffic is less sensitive to communication between the D2D and C2D links, thereby reducing traffic overload. We evaluate the performance of the proposed scheme through simulation and show that the proposed scheme is more efficient than other comparison schemes.

