Abstract

The emergence of the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) aims to facilitate the next generation of intelligent transportation system (ITS) applications by combining smart vehicles and the internet to improve traffic safety and efficiency. On the other hand, mobile edge computing (MEC) technology provides enormous storage resources with powerful computing on the edge networks. Hence, the idea of IoV edge computing (IoVEC) networks has grown to be an assuring paradigm with various opportunities to advance massive data storage, data sharing, and computing processing close to vehicles. However, the participant's vehicle may be unwilling to share their data since the data-sharing system still relies on a centralized server approach with the potential risk of data leakage and privacy security. In addition, vehicles have difficulty evaluating the credibility of the messages they received because of untrusted environments. To address these challenges, we propose consortium blockchain and smart contracts to accomplish a decentralized trusted data sharing management system in IoVEC. This system allows vehicles to validate the credibility of messages from their neighboring by generating a reputation rating. Moreover, the incentive mechanism is utilized to trigger the vehicles to store and share their data honestly; thus, they will obtain certain rewards from the system. Simulation results substantially display an efficient network performance along with forming an appropriate incentive model to reach a decentralized trusted data sharing management of IoVEC networks.

