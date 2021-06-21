Abstract

The use of real-time vehicle detection and classification systems is essential for the accurate management of traffic and road infrastructure. Over time, diverse systems have been proposed for it, such as the widely known magnetic loops or microwave radars. However, these types of sensors do not offer all the information currently required for exhaustive and comprehensive traffic control. Thus, this paper presents the design, implementation, and configuration of laser systems to obtain 3D profiles of vehicles, which collect more precise information about the state of the roads. Nevertheless, to obtain reliable information on vehicle traffic by means of these systems, it is fundamental to correctly carry out a series of preliminary steps: choose the most suitable type of laser, select its configuration properly, determine the optimal location, and process the information provided accurately. Therefore, this paper details a series of criteria to help make these crucial and difficult decisions. Furthermore, following these guidelines, a complete laser system implemented for vehicle detection and classification is presented as result, which is characterized by its versatility and the ability to control up to four lanes in real time.

