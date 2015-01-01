Abstract

In the United States, suicide risk for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) is most concentrated before age 30, which contrasts with non-Hispanic White groups, for whom the highest risk period is during ages 50-65. The need for a better understanding of the underlying causes of suicidal behavior among BIPOC youth is critical. Cultural considerations were recommended over a decade ago to advance the study of youth suicide prevention and research. Without addressing the barriers to implementing these recommendations in limited-resourced settings, however, the mental health needs of BIPOC youth at risk for suicide will continue to go unmet. In this commentary, we outline structural barriers in research that perpetuate a cycle of exclusion wherein an understudied, though timely, research area faces undue burdens across the research cycle, which impedes the study of suicide risk among BIPOC youth.

