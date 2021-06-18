Abstract

BACKGROUND: To understand why attachment difficulties predispose individuals to suicidal thinking (suicide ideation) and behaviour, a leading cause of death, we need to explore the role of pertinent psychological mechanisms. Attachment processes are closely linked to the development of mentalisation capabilities, or reflective functioning; the ability to understand and interpret self and other behaviour as an expression of mental states. Interventions designed to improve mentalisation have been associated with a reduction in suicidal behaviour, yet reflective functioning has not been directly investigated in relation to suicidal ideation and behaviour.



AIM: We aim to further verify the link between adult attachment security and suicidal ideation and examine whether deficits in reflective functioning mediate this relationship.



METHODS: Sixty-seven participants who experienced suicidal ideation within the past 12 months completed self-report measures of adult attachment, current suicidal ideation, reflective functioning, depressive symptomology and hopelessness. Partial correlations, mediation analyses and group comparisons were conducted to explore relationships between these factors.



RESULTS: Findings did not support a mediational role for reflective functioning in the relationship between attachment security and suicidal ideation. A direct relationship was established between attachment avoidance and suicidal ideation, after controlling for age, gender and depressive symptoms. However, participants with a history of attempted suicide were higher in anxious attachment compared to participants with no such history.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows that the attachment dimensions of attachment anxiety and avoidance may play differential roles in increasing risk for suicidal attempts versus ideation. This has important implications for tailoring interventions. Those aimed at reducing suicide attempts should focus on reducing attachment anxiety by helping people develop skills in emotional regulation. Interventions aimed at reducing suicidal ideation should focus on reducing attachment avoidance by helping people develop closer relationships with significant others. However, longitudinal and experimental designs are required to verify causality.

