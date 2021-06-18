SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Hu D, Zhou S, Crowley-McHattan ZJ, Liu Z. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(6).

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18063147

Abstract

High prevalence of physical inactivity and obesity in children and adolescents has become a global problem. This systematic review aimed to examine the existing literature regarding the factors that influence participation in physical activity (PA) in children and adolescents with reference to the social ecological model (SEM) proposed by McLeroy et al. (1988). The SEM provides a framework under which the influencing factors are categorized into five levels: intrapersonal, interpersonal, organizational, community, and public policy. A systematic search of relevant literature published before July 2020 was conducted through Ebsco, ProQuest, PubMed Central, Scopus, and Web of Science. A total of fourteen studies met the inclusion criteria. The selected articles were all of high quality as assessed using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (2018). The results indicated that gender, age, ethnicity, and self-concept were the most common influencing factors at the intrapersonal level. At the interpersonal and organization levels, supports from friends, parents, and teachers were positive predictors of students' PA participation. Accessibility of facilities and safe neighborhoods was a crucial factor that influenced children and adolescents' participation in PA at the community level. Future studies on the effective types of policies or practices that could successfully promote facilities' accessibility and improve neighborhood safety are required. The outcomes of this systematic review are expected to inform practice and support the development and implementation of sound policies for the promotion of PA participation in children or adolescents from a comprehensive social ecological viewpoint.


Keywords

physical activity; children and adolescents; participation in sport and exercise; social ecological model

