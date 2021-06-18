|
Throuvala MA, Griffiths MD, Rennoldson M, Kuss DJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(6).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Evidence suggests that problematic use of gaming, the internet, and social media among adolescents is on the rise, affecting multiple psycho-emotional domains. However, research providing a comprehensive and triangulated stakeholder perspective of perceived harms is lacking. How are adolescent online harms experienced and conceptualized by students, parents, and teachers? The present study comprised part of a qualitative needs assessment investigation with the use of focus groups and individual interviews among key stakeholder groups assessing perceived impacts with a focus on the negative consequences and perceived harms. The study's sample consisted of students (N = 42, M(age) = 13.5, SD = 2.3), parents (N = 9, M(age) = 37, SD = 5.6) and teachers (N = 9, M(age) = 34, SD = 4.9) from the UK. Data were analysed with thematic analysis.
Language: en
social media; adolescence; online challenges; online harms; school prevention; social media impacts