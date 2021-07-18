Abstract

South Korea's suicide rate has been ranked second among OECD countries, and the rate of suicidal ideation is the highest among men with alcohol use disorder. To test a hypothetical model of men with alcohol use disorder based on O'Connor's integrated motivational-volitional model, a study was conducted at a psychiatric outpatient clinic, a community addiction management center, and an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in South Korea, comprising 203 men with alcohol use disorder. Data were collected using the Scale for Suicide Ideation, Barratt Impulsiveness Scale-11, Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form, Survey of Recent Life Experiences-Short Form, Defeat Scale and Entrapment Scale. The final model was a good fit to the data (χ(2)/df = 1.51, comparative fit index = 0.97, normed fit index = 0.92, incremental fit index = 0.97, Tucker-Lewis index = 0.96, and root mean square error of approximation = 0.05). The structural model explained 34.0% of the variance in suicidal ideation; and it validated that impulsivity, stress, defeat, and entrapment were the key factors affecting suicidal ideation. To prevent suicide among men with alcohol use disorder, it is necessary to develop a suicide prevention program that includes men's feelings of defeat and entrapment.

