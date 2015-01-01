|
Citation
|
Manzar MD, Albougami A, Usman N, Mamun MA. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PROBLEM: Suicide incidences among adolescents and youths during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdowns have been reported across the world. However, no studies have been carried out to investigate cumulative nature, patterns, and causative factors of such suicide incidences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent suicide; COVID-19 self-harm; COVID-19 suicide; press reporting suicide; teenage suicide; youth suicide