Abstract

To improve and plan regional suicide prevention programmes that utilise more cost-effective governmental financial support compared with previous programmes, the present study determined the effects of the amount of financial support provided for regional suicide prevention programmes, such as the Emergency Fund to Enhance Community-Based Suicide Countermeasures (EFECBSC), on the trends of suicide mortalities caused by six major suicide motives between 2009 and 2018, using forward multiple regression analysis. The ranking order of motives for male suicide was health, economy, family, employment, romance and school (in that order), whereas the ranking order for females was health, family, economy, romance, employment and school. Male suicide mortality caused by economy-related motives was significantly/inversely related to prefectural intervention programmes, whereas mortality caused by health-related motives was also significantly/inversely related to prefectural intervention programmes, but significantly/positively related to prefectural personal consultation support programmes. Contrary to males, female suicide mortality caused by health-related motives was significantly/inversely related to the municipal development programmes of leaders/listeners, whereas mortality caused by family- and school-related motives was significantly/positively related to prefectural and municipal telephone consultation support programmes, respectively. Contrary to our expectations, school-aged female suicide mortality caused by school-related motives was significantly/positively related to prefectural personal consultation support, enlightenment and municipal telephone consultation support programmes. These results indicate that Japanese regional suicide prevention programmes probably affect the suppression of male suicide mortality. However, these programmes are possibly ineffective, or at least partially, have an adverse effect, in regard to the suicide mortalities of female and school-aged populations. Therefore, we should work to improve regional suicide prevention programmes, making them more cost-effective and targeted towards female and school-aged populations in the future.

Language: en