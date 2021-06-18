|
Citation
|
Mei S, Hu Y, Sun M, Fei J, Li C, Liang L, Hu Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(6).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Bullying victimization and its effect on symptoms of depression have received attention from researchers, but few studies have considered the potential mechanism. The aim of this study was to examine a moderated mediation model for the association between bullying victimization and depressive symptoms in terms of it being mediated by social anxiety, and investigated whether sleep duration would show moderating effects in this relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social anxiety; depressive symptoms; sleep duration; bullying victimization; moderated mediation analysis