Abstract

PURPOSE: This study developed and examined a structural model and influencing factors of suicidal ideation by path analysis of family violence exposure, school violence exposure, anger, aggression, depression, hopelessness, and ego resilience among adolescents.



METHODS: A hypothetical model was constructed on the basis of general strain theory developed by Agnew, as well as a review of studies in the literature related to suicidal ideation in adolescents in terms of violence exposure. The subjects were 1150 middle school students located in P city and K province. The model included 8 concepts and 24 paths. Data were collected using self-report questionnaires from September 2 to 20, 2013, and analyzed using the IBM SPSS and AMOS 21.0 programs.



RESULTS: Family violence exposure, school violence exposure, anger, depression, hopelessness, and ego resilience showed a direct effect, while aggression showed an indirect effect on suicidal ideation in adolescents. These factors accounted for 45% of the variance of suicidal ideation in middle school students in terms of violence exposure.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that suicidal ideation of adolescents who are exposed to violence could be decreased by increasing ego resilience and reducing family violence exposure. It is necessary to develop an intervention strategy to prevent suicidal ideation.

Language: en