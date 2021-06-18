|
Savage MJ, Hennis PJ, Magistro D, Donaldson J, Healy LC, James RM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(6).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Initial studies indicated that student mental health was impaired during the early stages of the pandemic and that maintaining/improving physical activity gave some protection from mental illness. However, as the pandemic persists, these data may not reflect current circumstances and may have been confounded by exam stress.
student; mental health; physical activity; COVID-19; pandemic; sedentary behaviour