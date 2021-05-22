|
Citation
Mele C, Pingue V, Caputo M, Zavattaro M, Pagano L, Prodam F, Nardone A, Aimaretti G, Marzullo P. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2021; 22(5).
Abstract
The incidence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has increased over the last years with an important impact on public health. Many preclinical and clinical studies identified multiple and heterogeneous TBI-related pathophysiological mechanisms that are responsible for functional, cognitive, and behavioral alterations. Recent evidence has suggested that post-TBI neuroinflammation is responsible for several long-term clinical consequences, including hypopituitarism. This review aims to summarize current evidence on TBI-induced neuroinflammation and its potential role in determining hypothalamic-pituitary dysfunctions.
Keywords
traumatic brain injury; neuroinflammation; hypopituitarism