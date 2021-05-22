SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mele C, Pingue V, Caputo M, Zavattaro M, Pagano L, Prodam F, Nardone A, Aimaretti G, Marzullo P. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2021; 22(5).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Molecular Diversity Preservation International)

DOI

10.3390/ijms22052686

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The incidence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has increased over the last years with an important impact on public health. Many preclinical and clinical studies identified multiple and heterogeneous TBI-related pathophysiological mechanisms that are responsible for functional, cognitive, and behavioral alterations. Recent evidence has suggested that post-TBI neuroinflammation is responsible for several long-term clinical consequences, including hypopituitarism. This review aims to summarize current evidence on TBI-induced neuroinflammation and its potential role in determining hypothalamic-pituitary dysfunctions.


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; neuroinflammation; hypopituitarism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print