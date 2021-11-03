Abstract

AIM: Early onset of psychopathology is often an index of a more severe clinical course and worse prognosis. This review examined the course of bipolar disorder (BD) with onset in childhood and adolescence, with a focus on persistence of symptoms, severity of illness, comorbidity, and functional impairment.



METHODS: The databases of PubMed, Embase, and PsycInfo were systematically searched for publications since 1990 reporting on long-term (12 months or longer) assessments of patients with early onset BD.



RESULTS: Forty-two relevant publications were identified, which reported on data derived from 15 different patient cohorts, including 7 prospective research psychopathology studies, 4 medical record reviews, 2 follow-ups of clinical trial samples, 1 managed care database, and 1 nationwide registry, for a total of 10,187 patients. The length of follow-ups ranged from 1.0 to 15 years. Diagnostic stability of BD ranged from 73% to 100% over ten years. Recovery rate from an index episode was 81.5-100% and recurrence rate was 35-67%. Suicide attempt cumulative prevalence in five years was 18-20%. Earlier age at the first episode predicted a more severe clinical course.



CONCLUSIONS: Early onset BD persists over time through adolescence, with homotypic diagnostic continuity over the years, but heterogeneity in the severity of the clinical course. Whether early identification and treatment improves distal prognosis remains to be further investigated.

