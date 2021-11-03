Abstract

Structural brain changes are found in suicide attempters and in patients with mental disorders. It remains unclear whether the suicidal behaviors are related to atrophy of brain regions and how the morphology of specific brain areas is changing with each suicide attempt. The sample consisted of 56 patients hospitalized after first suicide attempt (first SA) (n = 29), more than one suicide attempt (SA > 1) (n = 27) and 54 healthy controls (HC). Brain volume was measured using FreeSurfer 6.0 automatic segmentation technique. In comparison to HC, patients with first SA had significantly lower cortical thickness of the superior and rostral middle frontal areas, the inferior, middle and superior temporal areas of the left hemisphere and superior frontal area of the right hemisphere. In comparison to HC, patients after SA > 1 had a significantly lower cortical thickness in ten areas of frontal cortex of the left hemisphere and seven areas of the right hemisphere. The comparison of hippocampus volume showed a significantly lower mean volume of left and right parts in patients with SA > 1, but not in patients with first SA. The atrophy of frontal, temporal cortex and hippocampus parts was significantly higher in repeated suicide attempters than in patients with first suicide attempt.

Language: en