Abstract

Is income still an obstacle that influences health in Taiwan, the National Health Insurance system was instituted in 1995? After collecting injured inpatient data from the health insurance information of nearly the whole population, we categorized the cases as either low-income or nonlow-income and tried to determine the correlation between poverty and injury. Chi-square tests, Fisher's exact tests, an independent-samples t-test, and percentages were used to identify differences in demographics, causes for hospitalization, and other hospital care variables. Between 1998 and 2015, there were 74,337 inpatients with low-income injuries, which represented 1.6% of all inpatients with injury events. The hospitalization mortality rate for the low-income group was 1.9 times higher than that of the nonlow-income group. Furthermore, the average length of hospital stay (9.9 days), average medical expenses (1681 USD), and mortality rate (3.6%) values for the low-income inpatients were higher than those of the nonlow-income group (7.6 days, 1573 USD, and 2.1%, respectively). Among the injury causes, the percentages of "fall," "suicide," and "homicide" incidences were higher for the low-income group than for the nonlow-income group. These findings support our hypothesis that there is a correlation between poverty and injury level, which results in health inequality. Achieving healthcare equality may require collaboration between the government and private and nonprofit organizations to increase the awareness of this phenomenon.

