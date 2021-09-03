Abstract

Through a latent class analysis approach, we can classify individuals and identify subgroups according to health behavior patterns, and find evidence for the development of customized intervention programs to target high-risk groups. Our study aimed to explore differences in latent classes of health behaviors in adolescents by region (urban vs. rural areas) in a Korean city. This cross-sectional secondary analysis utilized data collected from all first graders' student health checkups in middle school and high school in a city of the largest island in Korea in 2016 (n = 1807). Health behavior indicators included both healthy (consuming breakfast regularly, consuming vegetables daily, consuming milk daily, consuming fast food on a limited basis, engaging in vigorous physical activities, brushing teeth, and practicing hand hygiene) and unhealthy (drinking, smoking, and overusing the internet) behaviors. Nutritional and diet behaviors were important factors for classifying healthy and unhealthy adolescents in both regions. Approximately 11% of rural students belonged to the risky group, which was characterized by a high level of drinking alcohol and smoking. These results suggest that when developing health policies for adolescents, customized policy-making and education based on the targeted groups' behavioral patterns could be more effective than a uniform approach.

