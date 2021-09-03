Abstract

Couple relationships after acquired brain injury (ABI) could be vulnerable to emotional distress. Previous evidence has demonstrated significant marital dissatisfaction in the first period after a traumatic event, while long-term evaluations are lacking. In this study, we evaluated the impact of a series of demographic and clinical factors on marital stability after two years from the injury. Thirty-five patients (29% female) with mild/moderate ABI (57% vascular, 43% traumatic) and their partners were enrolled. The couples completed a series of psychological questionnaires assessing marital adjustment (Dyadic Adjustment Scale, DAS) and family functioning (Family Relationship Index, FRI) at discharge from the intensive rehabilitation unit and after 2 years. Demographics (i.e., educational level, job employment and religion commitment) and clinical variables (i.e., the Barthel index, aetiology and brain lesion localization) were considered as predictive factors. Regression analyses revealed that the DAS and FRI values are differently influenced by demographic and clinical factors in patients and caregivers. Indeed, the highest educational level corresponds to better DAS and FRI values for patients. In the spouses, the variability of the DAS values was explained by aetiology (the spouses of traumatic ABI patients had worse DAS values), whereas the variability in the FRI values was explained by religious commitment (spending much time on religious activities was associated with better FRI values). Our data suggest that some clinical and demographic variables might be important for protecting against marital dissatisfaction after an ABI.

Language: en