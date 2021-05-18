SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yu M, Hyun SS. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(5).

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18052688

Due to the globalization of the airline industry, global airlines are focusing human resource management on diversity strategies and employing flight attendants of various races. Multinational flight attendants have brought many positive results; conversely, discrimination has led to negative phenomena such as racism. Nevertheless, research focusing on global airline racism in tourism studies is unprecedented. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to develop a modern racism scale rating the discrimination perceived by Asian female flight attendants on global airlines. It was developed following Churchill's eight steps (1979). This study derived measurement items through a literature review, in-depth interviews, first and second expert surveys, and a preliminary survey. These items were developed on a scale through a validity and reliability assessment and were finally confirmed as six dimensions and 24 measurement items. Lastly, research implications were discussed.


mental health; depression; global airlines; job stress; modern racism; perceived insider status (PIS)

